JI delegation inquires after Imran: Fresh polls only solution even after long fight, says Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday that new elections were the only solution to the current crises, being faced by the country.
Along with other party members, he called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence here and inquired about his health. Other JI members accompanying Sirajul Haq were Liaquat Baloch, Ameerul Azeem and Qaiser Sharif. They all expressed good wishes for Imran Khan and prayed for his speedy recovery.
