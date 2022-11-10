Delay in arrival of long march in Pindi part of strategy: Rashid

RAWALPINDI: AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Wednesday claimed that the delay in the arrival of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march to Rawalpindi is part of an “important strategy”.

“The delay in Imran Khan’s arrival in Rawalpindi is part of an important strategy, while those sneering about not registering FIR will have their ‘own political kites cut’,” the former minister wrote on Twitter, reported Geo News.

The former interior minister took to Twitter to say: “The meetings taking place in Rawalpindi and London indicate the final round of important decisions,” the politician said predicting crucial decisions to be taken this month in Rawalpindi — from “election” to “selection”.

Criticising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, the former minister said: “This government is dangerous for economic, political, and national security, and is in shambles. The amount of money spent on foreign visits has not even been received in aid.” “Institutions wearing shrouds for the nation’s sake will save the country. Elections will be conducted, while the Supreme Court will be the last hope,” Rashid wrote in his tweet.