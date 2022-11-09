Arshad Sharif. Facebook

NAIROBI, Kenya: Around 10 American instructors and US national trainees were present at the AmmoDump Shooting Range on the last night of Arshad Sharif’s life at the shooting site while driver Khurram Ahmad drove the slain journalist through an unusual route that night, it has now emerged.

A trusted Kenyan government official has told Geo and The News investigations team that Arshad Sharif had dinner with other guests at the site, including American instructors at the site, on 22nd and 23rd of October. Arshad Sharif left AmmoDump Kwenia Range, also known as Ammodump Shooting Range, in dark at 8pm on the 23rd with his host Khurram Ahmed, brother of Waqar Ahmed, for Nairobi. He was fatally shot dead after over an hour. It was also learnt that driver Khurram took a route different than the one they often took to reach the shooting site.

These are new facts and not a suggestion that the Ahmad brothers, American instructors or anyone at the site had anything to do with Arshad Sharif’s killing. These new details show that Kenyan officials are under considerable pressure from Pakistan and they are forced to ask questions to assist the probe.

Pakistani investigators have asked in writing from the Kenyan authorities to provide “names and contact details of the instructors and trainers who were getting training at AmmoDump Training Camp at the time of the shooting” but didn’t seek nationality of the instructors and trainees. The Kenyan government official shared with these reporters that there were American instructors present on the site.

The Kenyan official source said the government has asked the Pakistani brothers to share full details of everyone who was present on the site that night and their reasoning of being there. There are two roads that lead to Tinga before one connects to Nairobi from the AmmoDump shooting joint. One is located on the right side of the main entrance and the other one heads to the left, which passes through the shooting range.

Khurram Ahmad usually used the one that passes through the shooting range. A worker at the site, who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to address the media, said: “He usually goes through this side but on that day they used the opposite direction.”

These reporters have learnt that Pakistani authorities have asked the Kenyan government through official channels to share details of everyone who was present at the shooting site when Arshad Sharif was there but so far no details have been provided. The Kenyan source said the authorities of African country were working on Pakistan’s request. The source said Waqar Ahmad and Khurram Ahmad have been asked to share the details and spell out identities of everyone who was there on two days and who knew about Arshad Sharif’s presence at the site.

It can further be revealed that driver Khurram Ahmad took the unusual route on the fateful night. Sources have shared that Khurram Ahmad and Waqar Ahmad have usually used the other route whenever they visited the shooting site. The path they used to follow is known to be short and they could have arrived at their destination faster compared to the one they used that night towards Magadi Highway where Arshad Sharif was shot dead.

On its publicity pages, AmmoDump Kwenia Range describes itself as a “heaven” where shooting practices, weekend camping, spot shooting weekending, biking trails, tended lodges, archery and roading, game drives and farm tours are offered.

AmmoDump Limited’s website says it’s a Kenyan registered company whose parent company AmmoDump Securities Incorporated is registered in Ontario, Canada. Its website boasts: “We specialise in defence and security equipment. AmmoDump was formed in 2015 by a group of likeminded individuals who sought to combine best-in-class brands, assets and people within the complex risk management industry.”

Sources have said that partners at AmmoDump also trade in arms and work with several arms companies. The Geo investigations team visited the AmmoDump shooting site where Arshad Sharif stayed for the last time with Khurram Ahmad. The site is reached after a treacherous and dangerous path involving muddy patches and spiky stones.

The same Kenyan source shared it appeared that Arshad Sharif was unaware that his whereabouts were known to several people. Khurram and Waqar have not spoken to the media but their lawyer said the brothers are cooperating with the investigation team. Khurram and the Kenyan police initially said Arshad Sharif’s killing was a case of “mistaken identity” and that Pakistani TV anchor’s car was fired upon when it was driving but the police then changed its version and said the police retaliated after gunshot from inside Arshad’s car. Khurram has not responded to the police U-turn on its statement but his lawyer said he’s been advised not to speak to the media and answer questions until the investigation is completed.