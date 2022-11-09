PHF delegation meets Sindh energy minister

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) met Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and discussed steps to promote the game.

The delegation comprised Vice President Major General Tariq Haleem Suri, Secretary General Haider Hussain and Brigadier R Tabassum.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imtiaz played an important role in the sponsorship of Pakistan hockey team’s participation in Sultan Azlan Shah cup in Malaysia.

During the meeting, Suri spoke in detail about the performance of the national team during the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

There are nine new players who have shown good performance, he said and added that the morale of the team has gone up.

Imtiaz said that the Sindh government will continue to play its role in the promotion of the national sport.