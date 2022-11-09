Tirade against state institutions slammed

MINGORA: Head of Wafaqul Madaris Malakand Division Maulana Sadiq Ahmad on Tuesday condemned the smear campaign against state institutions.

Speaking at a press conference along with other Islamic scholars, Maulana Sadiq Ahmad urged that nation to stay united and stand by the armed forces.

“I suggest holding a national conference on the theme of social cohesion and tolerance that would be attended by Ulema, lawyers, journalists, traders and politicians from various parts of the country,” he said.

The Maulana said that freedom of expression was the beauty of democracy, however the state institutions and security forces should not be targeted.

“They are safeguarding our frontiers and an attempt to weaken them would only be a disservice to the country, ‘’ he said, adding the enemies wanted to destabilize Pakistan.

He appealed to the politicians not to block the roads as it was against Islamic injunctions.

He added Pakistan needed unity, tolerance and social cohesion.