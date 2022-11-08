Accused of planning to attack Imran: Kochi tribesman seeks protection

ISLAMABAD: A Kochi tribesman who was accused by the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa government’s threat letter has come to the fore and sought the help of the federal government and the Supreme Court to clear his name and provide him protection.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, Noor Rehman, a Kochi tribal who was identified as a suspect by the KP government, said former federal minister Murad Saeed had alleged in his Nov 4 press conference that I was an Afghani national tasked to ‘take out’ Imran Khan. On his complaint, Noor Rehman said the KP police investigated me but later cleared me of all the charges.

Demanding Supreme Court to investigate as to who issued the threat letter using my name, he said his life and that of his family are in danger due to the reckless accusation made by the PTI leader. Seeking protection from the government, Rehman clarified he has nothing to do with any political party.