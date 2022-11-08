Thin the crowd

I would like to draw the attention of those in charge of TransPeshawar to the overcrowding on their buses, especially during peak hours. As a frequent user of TransPeshawar buses, I have observed that the overcrowding problem is creating many difficulties for passengers, especially women and children.

TransPeshawar has to increase the number of buses in its fleet so that its passengers can travel in dignity and comfort.

Shakeel Khan

Peshawar