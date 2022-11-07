Aseefa condoles MPA Mujadid’s death

LARKANA: Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visited the residence of late MPA Ghulam Mujadid Isran and offered condolence to his bereaved nephew Ghulam Mohammed Isran on Sunday. She was accompanied by PPP Women Wing President MPA Faryal Talpur and other elected representatives. On the occasion, Aseefa eulogised the services of the late Ghulam Mujadid Isran for the party as well as the people of his constituency.