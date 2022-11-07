Pervaiz approves elevated expressway project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi accorded a principal approval to the Lahore Elevated Expressway Project. The chief minister directed to launch the Interchange Expressway Project from Gulberg to Babu Sabu at the earliest and agreed on the proposal to run electric buses.

The chief minister presided over a meeting in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi also participated. It was decided in the meeting to launch the Elevated Expressway Project from Gulberg to Babu Sabu as soon as possible. Pervaiz Elahi stated that with the construction of elevated expressway the map of Lahore would be changed in few months. He ordered a review about the prospects of constructing commercial centres on the sides of the elevated expressway. The chief minister was informed during the briefing that the expenditure cost of construction of the elevated expressway on both sides comprising four lanes would be Rs85 billion and the first expressway would be constructed from the east to the west in the Lahore City. The distance from Gulberg to the Motorway will be travelled in eight minutes. The construction of elevated expressway will save 20km journey and 30 minutes travel time. The elevated expressway will be linked with 12 main roads, including The Mall and Multan Road. The access to big hospitals, including Punjab Institute of Cardiology will be easier through the elevated expressway. The students will be provided transportation facility to reach their educational institutions, including the Lahore College and the Kinnaird College. More than 80,000 vehicle owners will be benefited with the construction of the elevated expressway project.

RESCUERS: Pervaiz Elahi felicitated 381 Rescuers of Sindh, Balochistan, and KP on their passing out from the Emergency Services Academy. The chief minister stated that the Punjab province had always been performing the role of an elder brother for the other provinces. Pervaiz Elahi in his message said that he was pleased that the Emergency Services Academy was imparting training to the Rescuers of all the provinces to cope up with accidents. He highlighted that the Rescuers of KP and Gilgit-Baltistan played their important role in saving many precious lives on account of the training being imparted by the Punjab Rescue Academy. The CM stated that the jawans of Rescue 1122 are the real heroes of the nation, adding that the jawans of Rescue 1122 boldly helped the people in every difficult time.

greets cricket team: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has congratulated Pakistani cricket team for qualifying for T 20 World Cup Semi Final. The chief minister hailed the performance of national cricket team and prayed that it would also win the T 20 World Cup.