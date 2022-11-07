 
Monday November 07, 2022
Japan military

By AFP
November 07, 2022

Sagami Bay, Japan: Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Sunday to beef up Japan´s naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors.

Kishida also condemned Russia´s war in Ukraine and denounced North Korea´s recent blitz of missile tests, one of which flew over Japan for the first time since 2017 and prompted a rare evacuation warning.

