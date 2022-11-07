Forgotten province

It is a sad fact that there is not a single cancer hospital in Balochistan. Cancer requires sophisticated and timely detection and treatment as any delay can worsen the effects of the disease exponentially and ultimately cause the death of the patient.
Since most of the population of this province is poor, most cannot afford to travel to another province and pay for costly treatment. I humbly request the incumbent provincial and federal governments to expedite the establishment of a low-cost or free cancer hospital in the province.
Sameer Dashti
Kuddan
