Islamabad Police organise 838 road safety workshops

Islamabad The Islamabad Police is striving to ensure traffic discipline and minimize violation of rules through educating road users and arranged 838 road safety workshops and 2,97,472 citizens educated during the ongoing Year, a police spokesman said. The traffic workshops were arranged for driving license applicants, volunteers, students of educational institutions, and staff of government and nongovernment organizations. SSP (Traffic) Mustafa Tanweer said that Islamabad police is arranging such workshops and creating awareness amongst people about the consequences of traffic rules violations, including overspeeding, one-wheeling, inappropriate number plates, juvenile driving, lane-line discipline, zebra crossing, the use of helmets. He said this effort is meant to infuse traffic discipline, which will help to protect lives and property and to sensitize road users about various traffic rules. The awareness campaign for the safety of road users is in full swing, he added. In this regard, special teams have been constituted to spread awareness among road users on how to ensure their safety before travelling on roads, particularly motorbike riders were being advised how to take the left lane while travelling. He also appealed to commuters to follow the traffic rules and cooperate with traffic police officials.