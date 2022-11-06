Sikh yatrees reach today

LAHORE : About 3,000 Sikh yatrees will enter Pakistan from India through Wahga border crossing on Sunday, Nov 6, to attend the 553th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.
Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman, members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and board officials would received the yatrees. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said that on the directions of the ETPB chairman, all arrangements including security of the yatrees had been completed. The main ceremony of the birthday of Baba Guru Nankana would be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Nov 8 in which different religious, political and minority leaders would participate.
