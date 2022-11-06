CM displeased at poor drainage in Peshawar after rain

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various areas of the provincial capital to review water drainage, traffic management and other arrangements after heavy rain and hailstorm. A handout said that the chief minister visited the Kohat Road, Grand Trunk Road, Dalazak Road, Ring Road, University Road and other areas in Peshawar. He expressed displeasure over poor drainage arrangements in these areas and directed the Water and Sanitation Services Company Peshawar (WSSP) and other departments to take steps on a war-footing to ensure discharge of rainwater. He sought a report from the departments concerned on the non-availability of arrangements to this end despite the timely forecast of the Meteorological Department. He directed the departments concerned to fulfill their responsibilities or else legal action would be taken against them.

Taking notice of the absence of traffic officials at various spots in Peshawar and the traffic jam at Kohat Road, he sought a report from the chief traffic police officer. He directed him that additional traffic wardens should be deputed at busy squares and other routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The chief minister said that providing civic facilities to the citizens was the responsibility of the government, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation by visiting different areas of Peshawar.