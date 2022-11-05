Officers transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of following officers on Friday.

According to the notification, Wajid Ali Shah, Secretary (Taxes) Board of Revenue (BoR), has been transferred and posted as director general Child Protection Bureau, vice Athar Masood already transferred and directed to report Services and General Administration Department for further orders.

Tariq Mahmood, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) has been posted as Secretary SpecialEducation vice Shafaat Ali who has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Adeel Aslam, currently at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of P&SHD.

Dr Syed Bilak Haider, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), posted as Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The Punjab government has cancelled the appointment of Maj-Gen(Retd) Sajjad as Member Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) and appointed Maj-Gen (Retd) Muhammad Irshad as Member PPSC against vacant post reserved for armed forces.