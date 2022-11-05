2nd meet in less than two months: Shehbaz, Xi talks to boost strategic ties

PM Shehbaz Sharif (Left) along with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. PID

ISLAMABAD: The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the second in less than two months, provided strategic guidance for the development of two brotherly countries’ ties in the next stage, fully reflecting the high level of Pakistan-China cooperative strategic partnership.

It has been stated by Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, on the conclusion of the visit in his media briefing, shared by Chinese mission sources here on Friday. Zhao, who served in Pakistan for about four years before returning to Beijing, reminded that China attached great importance to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s two-day official visit to Beijing. He said PM Shehbaz was invited for an official visit to China. This was his first visit to China since he took his office. He recalled that it is also the first foreign head of government to visit China after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping held a meeting with PM Shehbaz and hosted the welcome banquet for him. Chinese premier, Li Keqiang, held a welcoming ceremony and talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif, while chairman, National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu, also held a meeting with the guest.

President Xi shared achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, pointing out that his country would continue to adhere to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world and continue to provide new opportunities for all countries in the world, including Pakistan, with China’s new development.

He said that on behalf of the Pakistani government and people, PM Shehbaz Sharif once again warmly congratulated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He believed that President Xi’s vision would not only continue to lead China to create more brilliant achievements, but also lead the world to a brighter future.

Zhao Lijian said leaders of the two countries had an in-depth exchange of views on Pakistan-China relations and the international and regional situation. The two sides agreed that Pakistan and China are good friends, good partners and good brothers, and the friendship between China and Pakistan has been tested and unbreakable.

In the face of endless global challenges, the cooperative strategic partnership between Pakistan and China is of great significance, he said. The two sides reaffirmed their firm mutual support on issues involving each other’s core interests, and will work together to deal with the chaos and accelerate the construction of a closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in the new era, the spokesman said.

He said the two sides agreed to deepen strategic relations, share development opportunities, promote construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor more efficiently, and create a “Belt and Road” demonstration project. Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to fully protect the security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan, he said.

The spokesperson said that the two sides agreed to maintain a high level of cooperation in international multilateral mechanisms, maintain regional peace, stability and international fairness and justice, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. Pakistan responded positively to the global development initiative and global security initiative, put forward by China.

The two sides would try first in implementing the initiative and actively contribute to the promotion of global governance, he said. During this visit, the two sides issued a joint statement and signed 21 cooperation documents, covering many areas such as e-commerce, digital economy, post-disaster reconstruction, product export to China, social and people’s livelihood, global development initiatives and law enforcement security, he concluded.

The diplomatic observers are of the view that the Chinese spokesperson’s assertion has brushed aside malicious campaign, launched by anti-Pakistan lobby, against achievements of the trip.