Norway to sell 32 used F-16 fighters to Romania

OSLO: Norway announced on Friday that it will sell 32 used F-16 fighter jets to fellow Nato member Romania for 388 million euros ($385 million).

The deal, which comes as Romania needs to replace its obsolete Soviet MiG-21 fighters amid the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, will see the fighters delivered in 2023 and 2024 after being overhauled, the Norwegian defence ministry said. The contract includes the sale of spare parts, maintenance and training of technicians.