Norway to sell 32 used F-16 fighters to Romania

OSLO: Norway announced on Friday that it will sell 32 used F-16 fighter jets to fellow Nato member Romania for 388 million euros ($385 million).
The deal, which comes as Romania needs to replace its obsolete Soviet MiG-21 fighters amid the Russian invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, will see the fighters delivered in 2023 and 2024 after being overhauled, the Norwegian defence ministry said. The contract includes the sale of spare parts, maintenance and training of technicians.
PARIS: France´s National Assembly voted on Friday to sanction a far-right MP with a rare 15-day suspension and pay...
NEW DELHI: Primary schools in India´s capital New Delhi will shut to protect children from the toxic smog choking the...
SAO PAULO: Brazilian police said on Friday they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of...
ATHENS: Greece must redouble efforts to investigate a state wire-tapping scandal that saw the intelligence chief and...
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is planning to ride a wave of Republican victories in next week´s midterm elections by...
NAIROBI: More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya´s worst drought in four decades,...
Comments