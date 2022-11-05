Asia leads with 18 shooting Quota Places for Paris 2024

KARACHI: Asia is far ahead of Europe in rifle and pistol events with 18 quota places out of total 32 in the initial ISSF World Championships of the current Olympic Cycle. Europe has won 12 quota places.

On the other hand, Asia has been able to win only three quota places out of 16 in shotgun events. Europe has won eight quota places in shotgun events out of 16 quota places. This was disclosed in a report compiled by Javaid Lodhi, Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) titled “Brief Analysis of Performance of Asian Shooters in ISSF World Championships”.

Javaid, who is also Vice President of Asian Shooting Confederation, stated: “Winning of quota places in initial World Championships also reflects the standard of Shooting in different countries/continents.”

It is worth adding here that Pakistan’s two shooters, Gulfam Joseph and G M Bashir, are among the top shooters of the world. They won two quota places in pistol events at ISSF World Championships in Egypt last month.

Javaid added that initial ISSF World Championship/Championships of every Olympic cycle carry huge weight as all top athletes of the world participate in these events to win Olympic quotas.

“ISSF World Championship is a much bigger event in terms of competitiveness as compared to the World Olympics because participation in World Olympics is restricted whereas participation in ISSF World Championship is open to everyone,” reasoned Javaid.