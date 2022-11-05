BARCELONA: Gerard Pique leaves Barcelona as a club icon whose time was laden with silverware and glorious memories, along with controversy and, inevitably, decline.

The 35-year-old defender cut his contract short, with a year-and-a-half yet to run, announcing his impending retirement on Thursday.

Pique will feature for the last time at Camp Nou against Almeria on Saturday, and is expected to travel for the game against Osasuna on Tuesday.

While his manager, Xavi Hernandez, left the club in a blaze of glory after winning the treble alongside Pique in 2015, the centre-back departs mid-season, following a humiliating Champions League elimination.

Out of favour, when Pique has played his performances have come under scrutiny, and his sudden decision has been made to wrest control of the situation, preserving his dignity, before his reputation can degrade.

Despite glorious years in his prime, making a case for being the club´s best ever defender, winning three Champions Leagues, eight La Liga titles and seven Copas del Rey with Barca, recent seasons have seen him and the other veterans linked with repeated failures in Europe.

Most recently, a glaring Pique error against Inter Milan cost the team a goal, with Barcelona drawing and virtually sealing their Champions League exit.

Supporters showed their anger with whistles when he came on against Villarreal and against Valencia he was mocked for not being ready to replace the injured Jules Kounde.