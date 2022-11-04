‘Imran says he is feeling better’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday visited the Shaukat Khanum hospital to inquire after PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Imran Khan, while talking to Elahi, said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, he is feeling better. Elahi expressed concern over the incident in which Imran Khan and his party leaders were injured. He thanked Allah Almighty for keeping Imran Khan safe and foiling the evil designs of the enemy. He prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and stated that the whole nation stood by him and prayed for his well-being. He resolved that the accused would be brought to law.
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Faisal Sultan said PTI chairman Imran Khan received a...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League Pakistan leader and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that...
KARACHI: The Islamabad chief commissioner has withdrawn his earlier order to hand over a murder convict, Raja Arshad,...
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial on Thursday emphasized the need for research to strike...
Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ FacebookNAIROBI : Journalist Arshad Sharif stayed in the penthouse of an...
ISLAMABAD: The just concluded visit of the prime minister to China would greatly help in boosting finance sectors...
Comments