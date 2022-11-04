‘Imran says he is feeling better’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday visited the Shaukat Khanum hospital to inquire after PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, while talking to Elahi, said that by the grace of Allah Almighty, he is feeling better. Elahi expressed concern over the incident in which Imran Khan and his party leaders were injured. He thanked Allah Almighty for keeping Imran Khan safe and foiling the evil designs of the enemy. He prayed for the early recovery of Imran Khan and stated that the whole nation stood by him and prayed for his well-being. He resolved that the accused would be brought to law.