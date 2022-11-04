Pedestrians at risk

I-9 Islamabad is an industrial area where many mills and pharmaceutical companies are located, which leads to a steady flow of trucks and other industrial vehicles through this area. In I-9 there are also many universities and colleges however there is a lack of pedestrian bridges and crossings in this area. As a result, students walking towards their university are at great risk of accidents.
Unfortunately, I was one of the unlucky students to meet an accident on the way to university, which resulted in me sustaining fractures on my leg and incurring significant financial costs as well. I request the Capital Development Authority to look into this issue and provide safe pedestrian crossings in the I-9 area.
Hassan Raza
Islamabad
