The golden jubilee

I am grateful to all my family members, friends and relatives who expressed their best wishes on my 50th birthday on November 1. Birthdays carry special importance for people. This day reminds them that a person, who was born in a state of helplessness and as a weak child, was once entirely dependent on parents and society to survive. With time, the child grows up and becomes capable of making his/her life decisions.

Traditionally, birthday celebrations are generally attributed to children and young adults. But, birthdays provide an opportunity to people of all ages to get closer to God who has given them another year of life. Birthdays, in my view, should be celebrated for not only fun but also for taking a look at our past mistakes and setting our future goals. We must also think about what we lost in the previous year and what we want to achieve in the next year.

According to Hinduism, there are four stages of life each with 25 years, starting with the Brahmacharya in which a person should focus on learning and acquire skills so that they can earn a respectable job in society and become a good citizen. In the next stage of Grihasthashram, a person must secure a job, acquire a house, get married and raise a family. In Hinduism, a person who completes two significant stages of life at the age of fifty is considered fortunate as he achieves a sustainable position in society by the grace of God Almighty.

As a person reaches half of his/her life, s/he needs to review his/her life priorities based on the bitter and sweet experiences of 50 years of life. This age period now requires us to act with more wisdom, prudence and foresight. In my opinion, the best way to celebrate a birthday is to wake up early in the morning without any negative thoughts in mind. There should also be firm affirmations for removing negativity from the remaining life and focusing on spending time and energies for serving humanity in the best interest of society.

It is an undeniable fact that this world is mortal. Everyone has to leave this place one day, but as long as good humans live, they maintain the quality of their lives. They know that God always blesses those who do good deeds and punishes oppressors. Religious teachings do not only prepare a person to live a prosperous life while adhering to natural principles, but also help a person seek God’s approval/blessings.

On the occasion of my golden jubilee, when I look back on my past, I see a long list of achievements. Thanks to the tireless efforts of my great parents and their sincere prayers, I have successfully completed the goals of 50 years of my life. God has blessed me with a prosperous life; I always raise my voice for the betterment of my beloved motherland Pakistan. Sometimes I have to face enormous challenges in the battle of the truth, but it is a matter of satisfaction for me that the Vankwani ‘parivar’ (family) and all of you – my well wishers – stand by me every time.

I pray to God to keep showering His blessings on me as I enter the next phase of my life. My current goal is to complete the Prem Nagar megaproject, which was started in the loving memory of my elder brother Dr Prem Kumar Vankwani. The project will ensure that orphans, the elderly and helpless people, widows and other vulnerable people from marginalized communities can get shelter in a pleasant environment. In the same way, I am committed to play my due role for the betterment of the country and the nation.

The writer is a member of the

National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council.

He tweets @RVankwani