Pakistan hold Malaysia to 1-1 draw

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team managed to hold hosts Malaysia to a 1-1 draw in the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on Wednesday.

Following a 1-4 loss against South Africa the other day, Pakistan were seen playing well this time. Shelio put Malaysia 1-0 up in the 26th minute with Arbaz Ahmad making it 1-1 for Pakistan ten minutes later, converting a penalty corner.

In the day’s other matches, Egypt surprised South Africa 3-0 while Korea got better of Japan 1-0.

Pakistan will play Japan on Friday (tomorrow).