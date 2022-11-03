UK MP asks Imran to stop playing dubious game

NAIROBI/LONDON: The longest-serving British Pakistani Member of British Parliament (MP) Khalid Mahmood, MP, has told former prime minister Imran Khan that his “disruptive” politics was harming Pakistan and the democratic process.

In an open letter addressed to the former PM Imran Khan, the Birmingham MP has told Imran Khan that he was “deeply concerned about the direction in which Pakistan is going predominantly due to your actions”.

Khalid Mahmood, MP, wrote: “As person of Pakistani Kashmir origin having served of 21 years after 6 general elections in the Brit parliament and being the longest serving member of Pakistani Kashmir origin and a Muslim, I am deeply concerned about the direction in which Pakistan is going predominantly due to your actions. “After the horrendous floods in Pakistan which have affected over 30 million people, taking the lives of thousands of people and livelihood of families in the affected area, with winter approaching there be will even more need to help and support those people, yet you are more concerned about your own position and when elections in Pakistan should be held.” “Since August 2019, Indian occupied Kashmir has seen a ritual crackdown by India, suppressing the will of the Kashmiri people by abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution and Article 15 to silence the Kashmiri people and till today they have no voice because you deem it more important that you should be the only person that can lead Pakistan.”

The Labour MP told Imran Khan that the price of food and energy had increased significantly “under your watch while the economy was left on the brink of default”. The Labour MP told Imran Khan that holding talks with the military at night and abusing the military leadership in daytime was definitely not a struggle for the democratic process. “You have said continuously that the military should not be involved in politics. I will be the first to agree but flip flop of engagement and talks with senior military officers is hardly democracy. Nor should they be subject to abuse individually or as an institution.”

Khalid Mahmood, MP, wrote: “Democracy is not served by one individual, claiming they are the only person fit to lead. Democracy has to take into account the constitution and the principles of democracy. To give you an example of what is currently happening in the UK. The former PM Boris Johnson was seen to be compromised due to breaching Covid regulations and having been issued a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). Although this may not be a significant offence on its own, as a lawmaker it was not appropriate to be seen as breaking laws they had adopted. That is democracy. Then his own party moved a vote to remove him from office. This was followed by the second nominee (Liz Truss) from the same ruling party ousted by the party and then within 46 days of her premiership being replaced by a third PM, Rishi Sunak. All from the same party.”

“We as the opposition party (Labour) are rightly demanding a general election as we believe that the mandate by the people has been tainted, however, we understand that this can only be delivered by a vote of no confidence in the govt by the House of Commons but the ruling party does not want to join us in a vote of no confidence. Therefore, democracy means they will continue to govern.”

The Labour MP added: “We will bring all the pressure demeaned necessary to call for a general election but this will not involve any abuse for any politician and assailing any officers of the police, The National Crime Agency (NCA) or the armed forces. This will only be done once sufficient parliamentarians on the floor of the house are able to gain democratic majority to call for a general election. This is what democracy demands.”

The veteran MP wrote: “I am disappointed in you as somebody who I met long before you became PM and I have had respect for you as an individual and as a great sportsman but to insist that you are the only person fit to govern is not democracy. That is the choice of the people.” “I hoped when you entered politics as you yourself said at the time that politics should not be based on any individual but involve service to the people. I thought there should be a change in Pakistan towards a new politics but I am afraid my life has been severely dashed by your actions.”

Khalid Mahmood MP told Imran Khan that he was writing to him “not in support of any political party but for the sake of the Pakistani people who continue to suffer great economic hardship but whose plight is being exacerbated by your disruptive politics. They deserve better. As do people trying to survive the aftermath of the tragic floods and the long-suffering people of occupied Kashmir.”