‘No. 1 ranking no longer the fight’

PARIS: Rafael Nadal, who makes his return to the court at the Paris Masters after a two-month break, insisted Tuesday he was no longer fighting to be world number one.

“I just fight to keep being competitive in every event that I play,” said Nadal, currently second in the ATP rankings behind fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcarez.

Nadal, winner of 92 ATP singles titles, has been ranked world No. 1 for 209 weeks of his glittering career and has finished as the year-end No. 1 on five occasions. “I will not fight anymore to be No. 1,” he said.