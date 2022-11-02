Dr Asad made CTO Lahore

LAHORE:Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi has been appointed as Chief Traffic Officer, Lahore while incumbent CTO Muntazir Mehdi has been transferred and posted as SSP IAB Lahore.
Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi belongs to 37th common of PSP. He served as ASP Cantt and ASP City Hyderabad. He served as SP Clifton Karachi, SP Special Security Karachi. Dr Asad Ejaz remained posted as SP Tando Muhammad Khan, SP Ghotki, SP Traffic South Karachi.
He also served as AIG Operations and AIG Admin CPO Karachi. Dr Asad was also posted at SP Headquarters Lahore. He performed duties as District Police Officer Khushab. He was currently posted as AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab.
