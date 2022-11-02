UBL reopens Deira Dubai branch

DUBAI: The United Bank Limited (UBL) has reopened its oldest branch in Deira Dubai after renovations and equipping it with state-of-the-art facilities, a statement said on Tuesday.

The branch located in the ancient Murshid Bazaar of Dubai along Al-Kabeer Street was inaugurated by the consul general of Pakistan to Dubai Hasan Afzal Khan and the bank's president and chief executive officer (CEO) Shazad Dada along with other bank officers and customers. UBL UAE head of retail banking Malik Imran Younis and branch general manager Zahid Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Shazad Dada said the bank's performance would further improve with modern and the state-of-art facilities being provided to the customers. He mentioned that the customers had more than 50 years of relationship with the existing branch of UBL, which could only be established by providing the best facilities.

The consul general said the bank had been providing an easiest, quickest, and legal way to remit foreign exchange to overseas Pakistanis for decades. He expressed a hope that the bank would further boost up its relationship with the clients after redesigning the branch as hundreds of Pakistani expats had been working in Deira Dubai. The guests were also given a tour of the branch after the inauguration.