Barrister Fahad murder convict handed over to Karachi police in fraud cases

KARACHI: The main character of Barrister Fahad Malik murder case Raja Arshad, who was convicted last month by an Islamabad court, has been handed over to Karachi Police, after two cases of alleged fraud and dishonouring of cheque were registered at two different police stations in Karachi.

Raja Arshad was convicted by Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad Atta Rabbani along with his two other associates Raja Hashim, and Nauman Khokhar in a murder case of Barrister Malik last month (October 18, 2020) for life imprisonment after being found guilty in the murder case of Barrister Malik.

Raja Arshad shifted from Islamabad jail to Karachi’s Landhi jail on the formal request of Sindh Home department following a production order of a Karachi East court. Barrister Fahad Malik nephew of former Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, was murdered on a main road of Sector F-10, Islamabad, on August 15, 2016, near Shalimar police station Islamabad. His car was intercepted by offenders and he was shot multiple times.

According to the officialdocuments (copies of which are available to The News) Raja Arshad imprisoned in Islamabad since 2016, has been handed over to Karachi Police in two cases of alleged fraud took place in August 2021, and registered at Police Station Bahadurabad, district East, Karachi and Police Station Darkhshan of district South.

Official papers suggest that Raja Arshad has been handed over to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shahzado of Bahadurabad Police.

After the production orders issued by the local court of Karachi, the Sindh Home Department requested the Adhyala Jail administration through Chief Commissioner Islamabad to hand over Raja Arshad to the Karachi Police from Islamabad.

Talking to The News, Maliha Malik, mother of deceased Barrister Fahad Malik, termed the registration of cases at Karachi against Raja Arshad and then his transfer to Karachi Jail as conspiracy.

She added that some influential managed the transfer of Raja Arshad to Karachi jail by registration of false cases and provided him chance for his probable escape from jail. Home Secretary Sindh Dr Saeed Mangnejo told The News that all allegation against Sindh Home department and Sindh Police are baseless, as the home department forwarded the letter of transferring of Raja Arshad to the chief commissioner Islamabad by following the direction of court.

Home Secretary Dr Mangnejo concluded that he was unable to comment upon the registration of cases. This reporter tried his best to get the version of Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Police Chief Javed Odho, SSPs of Investigation of district East and South Altaf Hussain and Zahida Parveen Jamro through calls and messages but no avail.