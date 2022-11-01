Bilawal represents Pakistan at SCO-CHG today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be represented today (Nov 1) by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the SCO Council of Heads of Government (SCO-CHG) meeting scheduled to be held in Beijing in a virtual format, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

While most world capitals have relaxed pandemic restrictions, China is still striving for zero-Covid status and taking no chances while organizing large gatherings. The Council of Heads of Government is the second-highest forum in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) that focuses primarily on the areas of trade, finance, commerce and socio-economic cooperation among the SCO member states. Besides Pakistan, SCO member states include China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and India. Apart from India, Pakistan is trading with all SCO partners.

“Pakistan attaches great significance to the SCO, an important trans-regional multilateral organization, representing almost half of the world population with over 24 per cent of the global GDP. Pakistan’s membership of SCO reflects our interest for further enhancement of our relations with regional countries, aimed at increasing trade and economic cooperation through enhanced connectivity”, said the Foreign Office while announcing the SCO Beijing meeting.

The CHG will be chaired by the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Li Keqiang and attended by the Heads of Government from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Heads of Government of SCO Observer States i.e., Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will also attend the meeting.

SCO’s cardinal objectives include promoting mutual trust and good-neighbourly relations among member states and strengthening regional peace, security and stability. “The upcoming CHG meeting will deliberate upon vital regional and global issues of interest, adopt a Joint Communiqué and approve the SCO’s budget for 2023. It will also discuss a comprehensive matrix for productive cooperation in trade and economy, transportation and connectivity, science & technology, climate change, culture, energy and tourism”, added the Foreign Office.

Later, on the same day, Foreign Minister Bilawal is expected to leave for Beijing with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a two-day official visit to China. This would be Sharif’s first visit to China after assuming office in April and also the first foreign leader to meet with the Chinese leadership after President Xi took over the third term as China’s President after approval from the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.