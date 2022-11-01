Threefold increase: SNGPL commercial users now to pay Rs3,763 a unit

LAHORE: The natural gas tariff for the commercial consumers of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has seen a major jump.

The per unit price for the commercial consumers has been converted from cheap system gas to the costly imported RLNG. As per revised tariff for the commercial consumers, the tariff has been increased from Rs1,283 to Rs3,763 per unit. The new tariff will be effective from 1st November (today). The commercial customers have been asked to renew their contracts for use of RLNG instead of system gas.

The announcement said the commercial customers not signing the new RLNG contract will have their supplies disconnected. The SNGPL’s commercial consumers include restaurants, hotels, bakeries, milk shops, tea stalls, canteens, barber shops, laundries, malls, places of entertainment like cinemas, clubs, theatres, private offices, corporate firms, owners of tandoors etc. The decision to stop the supply of system gas to the commercial consumers has been taken in view of shortage of natural gas and unavailability plus extremely high cost of imported gas.