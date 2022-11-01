One killed, another injured during bank robbery

Rawalpindi:A security guard of a private bank was killed while another injured seriously during bank robbery in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, unidentified armed gunmen tried to snatch money from the cash van of a private bank in Naseerabad area, when the security guards resisted, the robbers opened fire.
As a result, guard namely Abdul Waheed jan, was killed and another, Umar Zaib, was seriously injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and the body to the hospital. SSP (Operations) Waseem Riaz visited the crime scene along with other police officers. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the incident and directed to arrest the robbers by using latest technology.
