12 housing societies banned from new transfer

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has banned 12 cooperative-housing societies from new allotment to buyers over non-completion of layout plans and building designs from the federal apex agency.
According to a notification issued here, there will be a complete ban on new membership/ transfer of plots in these societies, until the layout plan is approved by the concerned development authority. Whereas the sale of newly built houses is subjected to the approval of the Registrar Co-operative Housing Society, said the notification.
