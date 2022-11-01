Chinese company to set up Rs45bn plasma products unit

LAHORE:The Chinese delegation led by vice-president of Sinovac Global Mr Gao Qiang called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office on Monday and expressed willingness to invest $200 million (about Rs45 billion) in Punjab.

The Chinese company will set up a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab which will cost about Rs45 billion. It will also export items worth 500 million dollars.

The chief minister said that the Sinovac company would be provided land on a priority basis in CPEC Industrial Estate Faisalabad. He said that he laid the foundation stone of this industrial estate in his previous period which contained all the necessary facilities. All the required facilities will be provided to the company in Punjab, he said and added that this project would not only benefit Punjab but the whole of Pakistan, and it will be carried forward on a fast-track basis to ensure early completion. This project will create new employment opportunities and will become a new example for Pakistan-China friendship, he added. Sinovac company’s plan to set up a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab is a milestone, he said and welcomed the company’s willingness to invest billions of rupees in Punjab. We thank Sinovac company for supplying vaccines to Pakistan during the corona pandemic. Planning a factory to manufacture plasma medicine products in Punjab is a big step, he added.

Chairman Dean Holdings SM Naveed, Chairman Fazal Din & Sons Suhail Ahmad Kabir, former president Bank of Punjab Hamesh Khan, secretary industries, secretary primary and secondary health, special secretary specialised healthcare and medical education, PBIT CEO and others were present. The Chinese delegation included technical consultants Mr Sun Sicai, Mr Gu Hao, Mr Lu Feng, Ms Sun Shasha, Ms He Likun, Ms Li Zixuan and others.

LATE JOURNALIST: The daughter of senior journalist Sadaf Naeem of a private TV channel, Nimra Naeem, son Azan Naeem, uncle Naveed Bhatti and a close friend Marwa Ansar called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. The CM expressed heartfelt sympathies with them and offered fateha for the departed soul. He presented a cheque worth Rs5 million to Nimra Naeem as financial assistance. He also announced government jobs for the journalist’s daughter and husband.

Pervaiz Elahi paid tribute to Sadaf Naeem’s services in journalism and said “We cannot bring her back but will continue to take care of her family in every way. We are deeply saddened and share your grief”. Sadaf Naeem was a hardworking and professional journalist and her services will be remembered forever, he said.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Assembly Secretary Inayat Lak, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and related officials were also present.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of police driver Constable Liaquat Ali due to a heart attack while on duty and announced financial assistance of Rs2 million for the heirs.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister has sought a report from IG police about violence against journalists in Kamoke. On the notice of the CM, SHO Kamoke City Police Station Manzar Saeed and the responsible officials were suspended.

The chief minister said that departmental action should also be taken against the suspended SHO and other officials. Violence against journalists is not acceptable in any case. The incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted within 48 hours, he directed.