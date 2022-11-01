Kamal advises Imran to talk to stakeholders for date of next elections

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that if Imran Khan wants the date of the next general elections in the country, he should sit together with all relevant stakeholders and find a solution through peaceful negotiations.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan House, he said the country should not be dragged towards destruction. Kamal was of the view that someone has wrongly told Imran Khan that he can do anything through public popularity, and no one can say anything to him.

He said that for Imran Khan, the heads of institutions were not traitors and animals when they were making Khan the prime minister, but today they were “traitors, neutrals, Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq” when they refused to comply with his unconstitutional demands.