Tragic death

The death of a senior reporter working at a private TV channel in the line of duty is a big loss for the reporter’s family. Sadaf Naeem, the late reporter, was covering Khan’s rally and was crushed to death by Khan’s container. This sad incident could have been avoided, had march organizers taken safety measures to prevent such incidents.

The ongoing long march needs to be called off as it seems to be quite harmful for the country’s economy as well. There is no justification for continuing with it.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad