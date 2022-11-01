Tragic death

The death of a senior reporter working at a private TV channel in the line of duty is a big loss for the reporter’s family. Sadaf Naeem, the late reporter, was covering Khan’s rally and was crushed to death by Khan’s container. This sad incident could have been avoided, had march organizers taken safety measures to prevent such incidents.
The ongoing long march needs to be called off as it seems to be quite harmful for the country’s economy as well. There is no justification for continuing with it.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
It was a rumour that eventually led to the death of two young men in Karachi's Macchar Colong area. The mob was told...
Karachi is a densely populated, major financial hub of the country. Its traffic problems are increasing steadily, and...
I am a student of Karachi University. I have witnessed a few times that students’ attitude towards teachers is...
My heart skipped a beat when I heard about the Macchar Colony incident. Two men were beaten to death by a mob over...
There is a disturbing TikTok trend in Pakistan that promotes violence against women based on their dress choices. Our...
Inflated electricity bills have disturbed people’s household budgets . Once these bills are paid, people are rarely...
Comments