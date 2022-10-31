PTI marchers clash among themselves

MURIDKE: The PTI leader clashed among themselves on the third day of Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad. The charged PTI workers heading from Ferozwala to Muridke grappled and shoved one another and even hurled chairs at each other. The incident was sparked off by a trivial issue when one group of the Imran Khan’s party could not find way to lead their activists from Ferozewala to Muridke. Surprisingly none of the party leaders tried to intervene and pacify the aggressive workers.