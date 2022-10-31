An Islamabad road being barricaded ahead of first PTI's first long march earlier this year. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video

ISLAMABAD: The administration of the federal capital has decided to fully secure all non-traditional passages linking Islamabad from adjoining areas from tomorrow (Tuesday) in the wake of the PTI long march that is supposed to reach outskirts on Thursday.



For the purpose, trained snipers would be deployed across the Margalla Hills and adjacent hilly areas making the borderline of the federal capital. It will make the criminal movement through the routes impossible. The new and stringent steps have been taken in view of Ali Amin Gandapur’s audio leak regarding arrangements for weapons in a huge quantity just outside Islamabad for taking on law enforcement agencies.

Well-placed sources told The News that trained and highly skillful snipers were being deployed at these places for the first time since some PTI leaders are planning to use war tactics. The audio tape of Gandapur has sent across a wave of fear and harassment in Islamabad. “The administration is determined to keeping the city free of any fear and threat during all these days. Every possible step would be taken to assure peace and order of the city,” sources added.

They said the diplomatic community of the capital was scared of the situation and it had shared their fears with officials concerned. The expansion of the Red Zone to Abpara has also been lauded by the people of Islamabad. The diplomatic community has also hailed the initiative since it would keep the possible turbulent areas away from their facilities. In the meanwhile, DIG Operations Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatta has instructed the police and FC officials to be highly alert and ready to deal with any situation. He met police and FC officers on Sunday who were on duty and maintained that the law enforcement agencies would take every possible measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and were ready to thwart adventurism from anti-state elements.

He said that all the officers were putting in their best efforts to maintaining the law and order in the capital. He vowed that Islamabad Capital Police would never allow anyone to disturb the peaceful environment of the city and take all necessary steps to protect the lives and property of the citizens and private and commercial properties. All officers have been instructed to stay vigilant in their respective areas and brief the personnel time to time to deal with any situation and check the duties of the Jawans themselves. On the instructions of the high command all personnel posted on duty would be sent with riot gear. The officers of law enforcement agencies visited different areas of the city to ensure implementation of the special guidelines.