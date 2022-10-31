 
Monday October 31, 2022
Burkina Faso ambush kills 13 soldiers

By AFP
October 31, 2022

Ouagadougou: Suspected jihadists have ambushed and killed 13 soldiers in Burkina Faso´s eastern province, security sources told AFP on Sunday in the latest violence to shake the insurgency-torn west African nation. Four members of the defence forces were also wounded in Saturday´s attack along the road linking Fada N´Gourma with Natiaboani, one of the sources said.

