Long march a flop show: PMLN

LAHORE:Declaring the ongoing long march of PTI as a flop show, PMLN leader Azma Bukhari has said Imran Khan is playing with the emotions of people for his personal interests.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said the leader of the ‘revolution’ has gone on a long march after finishing his sleep. She said Imran Khan gave a speech to 450 people and taken oath from them.

She said Liberty refuses to go out with Imran Khan for which she was thankful to Lahorites. Attempts were made to gather people from the surrounding cities but PTI failed in this too, Azma said, adding the people of Shahdara did not come out and rejected ‘Fitna Khan’. Azma said Lahore will remain the stronghold of PML-N.

Faisal Javed and Hamad Azhar were getting disrespected because instead of 10,000, not even a thousand people came out, she claimed and said Imran Khan did not come to power on his own but as a result of changing nappies.

“Sedition and corruption is gathering ammunition in the long march. On the one hand, Shehbaz Sharif is talking about running the CPEC industry from the world,” Azmi Bukhari said and maintained that Imran Khan's vision was chickens and katas while the PMLN vision was to bring foreign investment in the country to stabilise the country. Answering a question, she said the leader of the ‘revolution’ promised thousands to walk, but Imran Khan has come down because of Faisal Vawda's statement.