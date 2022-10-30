Sweden sees record heat for this late in the year

STOCKHOLM: Swedish meteorologists said on Saturday they had recorded the country´s highest temperature ever measured this late into the autumn.

The record temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius (67.1 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded in the city of Kristianstad in the south of the country on Friday.

“This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Sweden this late in the year,” Erik Hojgard-Olsen, meteorologist at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) said.