Felix reaches Basel semis

BASEL: Felix Auger-Aliassime will bid to make it three successive ATP titles after he eased to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the Basel semi-finals on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Canadian will face the winner of Saturday’s second semi-final between French Open quarter-finalist Holger Rune of Denmark and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

“It’s been a fantastic week,” said Auger-Aliassime. “It’s been very close to perfect.

“I’ve been serving amazing and haven’t been broken once yet so far -- but there is still one more match to go.

“I’m playing some great tennis and I’ve been able to beat the best in the world.”

Bautista Agut is the last player to have got the better of Auger-Aliassime, beating him in Astana earlier this month -- before the Canadian went on his spree by winning in Florence and Antwerp.

Alcaraz is the first top-20 player Auger-Aliassime has beaten in his 12-match winning run. The Canadian, though, has a hold over the 19-year-old Spaniard as this was his third victory over him in as many meetings.