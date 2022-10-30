Sindh PTI to start long march from Karachi on Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh president and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi has said the provincial leadership of his party would lead the long march from the Karachi Toll Plaza on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the PTI Sindh Secretariat on Saturday, he said the convoy of the long march would be starting On October 31 from the Karachi Toll Plaza, and the first stop would be in Hyderabad where PTI workers had set up camps to receive the marchers.

“We will spend one night in Sukkur and the next day we will leave Sukkur for Rawalpindi.”

During the PTI government, when Maulana Fazlur Rehman marched to Islamabad and rain started, our government gave him blankets. He said they would participate in the long March on Monday. “We are peaceful people and will remain calm. No one should try to block our way.”

The PTI leader said that during three and a half years of Imran Khan’s tenure, people used to come to Pakistan from abroad, but now thousands of people say that they will migrate from Pakistan.

Asif Ali Zardari, the Sharif family and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are “the real anarchists” in Pakistan. “These people have stolen the people’s money. They came to the power through the backdoor. They killed innocent people for their rule.”

Zaidi said Rana Sanaullah had been appointed the head of Arshad Shadif’s murder investigation team. “It’s a clumsy joke with the investigation team,” he said and alleged that in the past, politicians used to kill journalists across the country, and now they asked on TV that whom Arshad Sharif feared in Pakistan. He said these incompetent people should tell the nation how many FIRs they had registered against Sharif.

“I was also in touch with Arshad Sharif. I have never seen a braver mother than Arshad Sharif’s mother in my life. She wants to participate in the PTI long march,” Zaidi claimed.