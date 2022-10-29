‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ beats two Indian films

KARACHI: Geo Films Presents, Encyclo Media and Lashari Films masterpiece “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is hitting sixes with each passing day. Pakistan’s mega-budget film has built its popularity at the UK and US box office.

Pakistan’s blockbuster film surpassed Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Sethu’ and Ajay Devgn’s ‘Thank God’ which released on Diwali. According to Indian media, two weeks ago, “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was released in 56 theaters in the UK and has earned more than 38 lakhs, while Ajay Devgan’s film “Thank God” which was released in 83 theaters has collected around 16 lakhs and Akshay Kumar’s movie “Ram Sethu” which was released in 95 theaters has earned only 13 lakhs.

In America, “Maula Jatt” was released in 90 cinemas and it has done a wonderful business of Rs. 46 lakhs in just 13 days, while Ajay Devgan’s film which was released in 228 cinemas earned 33 lakhs Rs, and Akshay Kumar’s film which was released in 354 screens get only Rs39 lakh. In this way, Pakistan’s mega-budget film surpassed two mega-films of Bollywood at the box office at the international level after 13 days of release. Film experts said that “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is very unique and different. There is a movie. It is much less appreciated. This movie shows the best culture of Pakistan.