Haleem Adil sees PPP behind his wife Dua Bhutto applying for Khula

karachi: The opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, has in a video statement blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for his wife Dua Bhutto applying for Khula.

He said that currently he was participating in the Azadi March in Lahore where he learned through the media that his wife had approached a court for divorce. “This is a big conspiracy of the People's Party and its mafia who made the last attempt to interfere in family matters.”

He said this was part of a series of a vengeful move being taken against him. He remarked that though divorce was permissible but it was not a likable thing. “I didn't even think it was going to happen, but women are weak. It seems that Dua Bhutto has done all this under great fear or conspiracy because I lost contact with her when I was in jail.”

He added that he was not aware of the charges levelled against him by Dua. “I will go to the court and answer the allegations. If she really wants that [Khula], nothing can be done against her well. If she was doing this because of some fear, I would try to ensure that she feels secure.”