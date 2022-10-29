An impatient superpower

This refers to the article, ‘American security strategy’ (Oct 18) by Dr Murad Ali. The US seems quite disturbed by the growing influence of China and its rise as a strong economic giant in the region. New US-backed alliances on the pattern of AUKUS and the I2U2 are in the making to destabilize China both economically and militarily. US President Joe Biden is also contemplating imposing new commercial sanctions on China for its support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. China is pursuing a non-aggressive policy to promote peace and stability in the region. However, it has made no compromise on Taiwan and views the US role in this volatile region with scepticism. It has warned US leaders in unequivocal terms to abstain from interfering in its internal affairs.

The US is constantly in touch with Nato and some regional hostile states to create impediments for China to weaken it economically. But US conspiracies are heading towards utter failure.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat