Face-off between PTI, govt gets under way

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addresses his supporters during an anti-government long march towards Islamabad to demand early elections, in Lahore on October 28, 2022. —AFP /Arif Ali

LAHORE: Launching his much-hyped “Haqeeqi Azadi March,” former Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday urged Army Chief Gen Qamar Javaid Bajwa to remove “Dirty Harry” involved in the torture of PTI members and journalists.



Addressing a gathering of his supporters at the Liberty Chowk, he the termed the press conference of the ISI DG more political than that of Sheikh Rashid. “Azam Swati has named two officials, Gen Bajwa. They must be sacked like you removed an official in Sindh when Bilawal Bhutto had lodged a complaint against him. These officials are tarnishing your image,” he told a charged gathering.

Till the filing of the report, Imran Khan’s march had crossed the Civil Secretariat and its final destination is Islamabad. Expressing serious dismay over the torture of a 75-year-old Swati, he said he had named two officials who were involved in the torture of party members, including Shahbaz Gill, and journalist Jameel Farooqi. Terming an official named Faisal “Dirty Harry”, he said the day he had taken over charge in Islamabad, PTI members and journalists had been targeted. “Swati was tortured brutally before his grandchildren after his tweet against the Pakistan army. He was also stripped naked and the same treatment was meted out to Shahbaz Gill whose nude pictures were also taken,” he maintained.

Imran Khan said the incidents had caused huge damage to Pakistan’s image in the global community. Commenting on the press conference of the ISI DG on Thursday, the former Prime Minister said that it was a highly political press conference, quite contrary to his claims. Imran Khan claimed his criticism of the institution was for its improvement and betterment, unlike an absconder like Nawaz, who criticised the Pakistan army sitting in London. “I know a lot but I am silent only for the interest of Pakistan’s institutions,” he warned.

He maintained that it was time to give “Haqeeqi Azadi” (real freedom) to Pakistan. “India could buy oil at cheaper rates from Russia but it was not allowed to Pakistan. Massive corruption was committed in the era of the PMLN and national institutions were criticised on foreign land,” he said, adding that his struggle was not for his own interests or attaining power but to save Pakistan “from slavery” and fresh elections were the only solution for it.

“We want stable institutions. I have not done anything unconstitutional. It is the right of the people to decide who they want to rule the country through free and fair elections. The PTI will abide by the law and not enter the Red Zone in Islamabad,” he added.

Before starting the long march, an oath was taken from the participants that they would abide by the Constitution of the country, safeguard its sovereignty and not bow before anybody except, Allah Almighty. Later, “dua”’ was also offered. PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Hammas Azhar and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah rubbished the allegations levelled by PTI Senator Azam Swati and said that characters associated with Imran Khan had adopted an agenda of chaos to start riots in the country. Addressing a press conference flanked by FIA officials, he said the agency had not handed Swati over to any institution. “Imrani fitna wants to create anarchy in the country and PTI supporters have been targeting officers of institutions for the last few days. Swati’s useless talk was not as per ethics as he neither cares about his respect nor that of others. He committed contempt of two institutions in his tweet and the PTI leadership is just hurling allegations and propagating against state institutions,” he added.

“The case against Swati was registered by the FIA after a highly-objectionable tweet. It is important to put facts before the nation, as they lie brazenly. No medical report has been submitted by Swati to support his allegations. His allegations are baseless and will be challenged legally,” he said, adding that PTI leaders should not compromise their honour just to support their leader’s “anti-state” agenda and they should have moral courage to say right things publicly. He claimed that the PTI senator had been treated according to law and even medical facility was provided to him.

Talking about the PTI long march, the minister said the “Red Zone is a red line for any gathering. “Any untoward situation will be dealt with an iron hand as no one is above the law,” he concluded.