Azadi March vandalism: Imran Khan's bail extended in 10 cases till July 30

Former prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad. —AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday again extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till July 30 in 10 cases pertaining to alleged vandalism during the party's Azadi March held on May 25.

At least 15 cases had been registered against Imran Khan in different police stations in the federal capital after the PTI’s long march.

At the outset of today’s hearing, District and Sessions Court Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti approved an application filed by the ex-prime minister seeking exemption from personal appearance and extended his interim bail in 10 cases till July 30.

During the course of the proceedings, Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded with the court to also grant his client interim bail in a case registered in Kohsar police station. At this, the judge remarked that since he was seeking a fresh bail in the case, personal appearance of the suspect is necessary.



Meanwhile, the court set July 30 as the date for hearing the petition seeking a fresh interim bail in the case.

On July 19, Judge Mufti had extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till July 21 in 10 cases relating to the alleged vandalism during the party's long march.

Babar Awan, counsel for Imran, and Prosecutor Wajid Munir had appeared before the court.



Additional District and S essions Judge East Abdul Ghafoor Kakar had also accepted Imran's interim bail plea in five cases against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 each.

