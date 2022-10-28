Rallies democratic right of political parties: Rashid

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Thursday that protests and rallies are democratic right of the political parties, local media reported.

While talking to the media, Rashid said that he will participate in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march and later he will head to Rawalpindi. “This fight is all about elections.” “The country needs peace but there is a weak government. Pakistan Army is the guarantor of the national security and we want to maintain its respect and dignity.”

Rashid said that the ruling political parties were fully aware of not being able to challenge Imran Khan. The former interior minister said that Islamabad is not the property of an individual and Rana Sanaullah will not find to way to run away from the federal capital. He added that protests and rallies are democratic rights of the political parties. The AML chief suggested the federal government to not create hurdles for the marchers.