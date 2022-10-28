 
Friday October 28, 2022
World

Iraq parliament approves new govt

By AFP
October 28, 2022

BAGHDAD: Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday after a year-long crisis triggered by contested elections, the office of the prime minister said.

“The government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has obtained the confidence of the National Assembly,” his office said in a statement after the vote. Sudani was chosen earlier this month to form a new government following months of infighting between key factions that has paralysed political life for months.

