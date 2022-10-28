The rape case involving a minor girl shows how unsafe our cities are becoming. Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan, and yet its security is poor. The number of street crimes and rape cases is increasing at a rapid pace. Our law-enforcement agencies and political leaders blame the residents of Karachi for exaggerating their problems. Even if the data shows that crime rate is not high in the city, we cannot deny the fact that the residents of Karachi live in a state of constant fear.

The government is responsible for providing a safe environment to the people of Karachi. We cannot continue to live in fear.

Ghazala Parveen

Karachi