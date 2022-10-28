The rape case involving a minor girl shows how unsafe our cities are becoming. Karachi is the largest city of Pakistan, and yet its security is poor. The number of street crimes and rape cases is increasing at a rapid pace. Our law-enforcement agencies and political leaders blame the residents of Karachi for exaggerating their problems. Even if the data shows that crime rate is not high in the city, we cannot deny the fact that the residents of Karachi live in a state of constant fear.
The government is responsible for providing a safe environment to the people of Karachi. We cannot continue to live in fear.
Ghazala Parveen
Karachi
The joint press conference by the DG ISPR and the DG ISI was quite revealing, shocking and surprising for this elderly...
Some news reports suggest that Dar has reaffirmed his resolve to implement CPEC projects. This is undoubtedly a...
SECP and Pakistan Stock Exchange authorities must take some much-needed steps to protect the interests of stock...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. In 2012, 20-year-old Shahzeb Khan was brutally murdered by Shahrukh Jatoi and...
Most people are trying to guess what prompted PTI leader Faisal Vawda to hold a press conference. Interestingly, his...
It is never too late to walk out of an abusive relationship. Just because Aliza Sultan was pretending to have good...
Comments